Three Shot in Deadly Brooklyn Home Invasion: Police Sources

Three people were shot and the suspect is dead following a Brooklyn home invasion Thursday afternoon, police sources told NBC New York.

A man tried to push his way inside a Williamsburg apartment on Broadway where a husband and wife live, according to two senior NYPD officials. That man took out a gun and shot both the husband, who police officials believe was trying to keep the gunman out, and the woman.

The woman inside the apartment then got a firearm that belongs to her husband and shot the suspect, who was outside the door and still trying to get inside, according to senior police officials.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was who inside the apartment was in critical condition police sources said, while the woman was also injured.

Back in Oct. 2019, there was a report of a home invasion and robbery at the same apartment, where the same woman lived. She called police about a push-in robbery, senior NYPD officials said, in which two suspects stole her wallet with cash inside.

The suspects in the reported 2019 break-in were not caught. An investigation is ongoing into Thursday's deadly home invasion.