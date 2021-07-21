Three Separate Women Attacked, Threatened With Sexual Assault in Manhattan Park: Police

Three women who were each walking alone inside a Manhattan park in the middle of the day were attacked within just minutes of each other, with the suspect in all three incidents threatening to sexually assault the victims, police said.

The first attack occurred around 11 a.m. Monday in Inwood Hill Park in Upper Manhattan, police said. A 34-year-old woman was punched by a man who said he wanted to rape her.

Shortly after, around 11:45 a.m., a 40-year-old woman with her dog was approached by a man who told her he wanted to commit a sex act, and then threatened to kill the dog, according to police. That woman saw a jogger and cried out for help, scaring the would-be attacker away.

Just minutes later, a 44-year-old woman was also walking her dog when she was struck on the head with a tree branch, police said. The attacker allegedly then tried to remove her clothes. The victim was later hospitalized with a cut to her forehead.

"I'm definitely not one to put myself in predicament like that to happen, but at 11 a.m. I gotta walk my dog before I go to work — who's thinking that's gonna happen? And especially with COVID, there's been so many more people walking in the park," said one parkgoer.

Police are investigating to see if the three cases are connected. No arrests have been made.