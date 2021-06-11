Three People Shot, One Fatally, In Shootings Across 3 Boroughs Within 2 Hours

The NYPD is chasing leads after a flurry of shootings Friday night in three different boroughs – all within just hours, and one of which was deadly.

The first shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. in the Bronx, police said, when a 36-year-old man was sitting near the intersection of Crimmins Avenue and Oak Terrace in Mott Haven. The suspect approached the man, then fired multiple shots.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was struck six times, police said. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect in that shooting fled in a white SUV northbound on Crimmins Avenue, police said.

Just about a half hour later, more bullets flew neat Sixth Avenue and 46th Street in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn, according to police. A man was shot and taken to Maimonides Hospital, where he is expected to recover. The suspect took off in a white Honda Civic with Pennsylvania license plates on 46th Street.

The third shooting went down less than two hours later near a basketball court at the Martin Luther King Jr. Towers in Harlem, police said. A woman was struck in the neck after three people fired off shots near the stands at the newly renovated court, according to a senior NYPD officials with direct knowledge of the investigation. She was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she too is expected to recover. The suspect fled on foot from the scene, said police.

Investigations are ongoing in all three shootings, and no arrests have been made in any of the three cases.

The NYPD reports gun violence through the end of May was up 77 percent compared with 2020. After last weekend’s shooting of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in Far Rockaway, police brass launched a new program with the ATF, to try and intercept more guns. They say they’re already making record numbers of gun arrests, but the spike in violence still persists.