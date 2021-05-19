Three People Shot in Queens, Including Father and 8-Year-Old Son: Police Sources

Three people were shot Wednesday night in Queens, and police sources told NBC New York a father and his 8-year-old son were among the victims.

The shooting occurred some time before 10 p.m. in the St. Albans neighborhood, police said, just east of Roy Wilkins park. Three NYPD sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told News 4 that a bullet struck the boy in the shoulder, while his 39-year-old father was shot multiple times, in the leg, arm and thigh.

The third person, a 57-year-old man, was grazed in the ankle, and refused medical attention, NYPD sources said.

The father and son were taken to Jamaica Hospital, where they are expected to recover, police sources said.

According to NYPD sources, 19 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police were looking into who may have pulled the trigger. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. please check back for updates.