Three People Shot in Midtown: Senior NYPD Official

Three people were shot in midtown Manhattan Tuesday night, according to a senior NYPD official.

Police said to avoid an area of West 38th Street near Bryant Park "due to a police investigation." No other details about what transpired were immediately available, but a senior police official said that three people were struck by gunfire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One of the shooting victims is said to be clinging to life. The condition of the other two was not clear.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.