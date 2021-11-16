Midtown

Three People Shot in Midtown: Senior NYPD Official

NBC 4 New York

Three people were shot in midtown Manhattan Tuesday night, according to a senior NYPD official.

Police said to avoid an area of West 38th Street near Bryant Park "due to a police investigation." No other details about what transpired were immediately available, but a senior police official said that three people were struck by gunfire.

One of the shooting victims is said to be clinging to life. The condition of the other two was not clear.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

