Three Injured, One Critically, in Separate Unprovoked Subway Stabbings Across NYC

Three men were hurt, one suffering critical injuries, in separate and unprovoked stabbing attacks at subway stations throughout New York City in the span of an afternoon and evening, according to police.

One of the victims was attacked as he was getting off a northbound 4 train at the East 176th Street station at Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, police said. The suspect stabbed the man multiple times in the back and chest at the Morris Heights station just before 9 p.m. Thursday before taking off from the scene, according to police.

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, and was said to be in critical condition.

There were also three knife incidents earlier in the day, all which occurred along the same subway line — two of which were at the same station. The first incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the southbound platform of the A/B/C/D lines at 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem. Police said a verbal dispute between two men turned violent, with one of them stabbing the other in the back.

The suspect, seen wearing blue glasses with a blue jacket and jeans, ran upstairs to the street; police are still searching for him. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai - St. Luke's Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

About an hour later, on the northbound platform of the same station, a 29-year-old man was standing with his wife when a stranger came up to them and menaced the couple with a knife, according to police. Officers were still on the southbound platform after the first incident of the afternoon, and came over to arrest the man.

A knife was recovered from the suspect, who was brought into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed another man in the leg after an altercation in the Times Square subway station, Myles Miller reports.

Another man was hospitalized hours later after a different unprovoked attack at a station in Brooklyn. Police said the attack occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the mezzanine of the A-train station at Grant Avenue and Pitkin Avenue in Cypress Hills.

The suspect went up to the victim in that incident and slashed him once on the neck, according to police. It was not known why the suspect attacked, but he took off immediately after.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Investigations are ongoing in each of the violent incidents.