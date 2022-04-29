Thousands to Mourn Fallen FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, at Funeral

Thousands of mourners are expected to fill a Queens church later Friday to remember Timothy Klein, the 31-year-old FDNY firefighter from a family of firefighters who died in a ceiling collapse while battling a house blaze this week.

Klein died in the line of duty Sunday when the second-floor ceiling of the Brooklyn house collapsed. He was the second FDNY member from Ladder Company 170 killed in the line of duty in just over three years.

Klein served the department for more than six years, following in the footsteps of his father and several other relatives who chose to fight fires. His funeral is being held at the Church of St. Francis DeSales, a Roman Catholic parish in Belle Harbor.

Thursday was the start of a long and painful goodbye in Brooklyn for the firefighter, as crowds spilled out the door and around the block from a Marine Park funeral home to remember Klein at his wake. It was a sea of support for the Breezy Point-raised man who lived up to the title of New York's Bravest.

Fellow firefighters and others gathered and showed up late into the night Thursday, some sharing hugs as they honored their fallen brother.

"Everything you hear about Tim Klein is, he was the best firefighter, the best son, the best brother, the kind of guy everyone relied on, leaves a hole in our hearts and his family," said Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

Members of the FDNY saluted Klein's family as they walked into the funeral home Thursday afternoon. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was among those who paid their respects for a man remembered as a hero.

Friday's funeral comes five days after hundreds of FDNY personnel stood shoulder to shoulder outside of Brookdale Hospital as Klein's body was removed from the medical center. The 31-year-old was killed while responding to a house fire in Canarsie on Avenue N shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighter Timothy Klein died in the line of duty Sunday when the second floor ceiling of a Brooklyn house collapsed. He's the second FDNY member from Ladder Company 170 killed in the line of duty in just over three years. NBC New York's Melissa Colorado reports.

FDNY officials said he was inside the structure with other firefighters when the structure became too unstable and they were called back to evacuate. Before Klein and the others could make it out, part of the second-floor ceiling collapsed, leaving him trapped.

Klein was appointed to the FDNY on Dec., 28, 2015, according to the department, and joined Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie after graduating the Fire Academy.

Klein is survived by his parents and three sisters.

The last firefighter to die in the line of duty was Steven Pollard. The 30-year-old died on Jan. 2019. He was helping victims of a car crash on the Belt Parkway when he fell more than 50 feet off the Mill Basin overpass.

Klein spoke at Pollard's funeral that year. The two were assigned to the same company in Canarsie.

“Tim made an impression on everybody he worked with, junior men who he trained and senior men who he impressed,” Lieutenant Robert Kittelberger of Ladder Company 170 said at Klein’s wake Thursday.

“He was a very big part of our firehouse; he was very dependable at a fire,” Kittelberger said. “This has been heartbreaking for us. We are going to stick together and get through the next couple of days and take care of each other.”