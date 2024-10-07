Thousands report issues with Verizon cell phone service Monday morning

A week after experiencing widespread network issues, thousands of users are reported trouble with Verizon's cell phone service on Monday morning, according to the website Downdetector.com.

Verizon said there was a brief issue earlier but that it's been fixed.

"Some Verizon Wireless customers experienced a short service disruption when calling landlines this morning. The outage lasted for a few minutes and is now resolved," Verizon said in a statement to NBC New York.

The reports started coming into the site just before 8 a.m. Eastern time, but slowed before 9 a.m. According to Downdetector's outage map, some of the cities with the most reports of issues include New York City, Washington, Chicago and Phoenix.

'Your call cannot be completed as dialed'

Some customers reported being unable to make calls and receiving the following message: "Welcome to Verizon wireless, your call cannot be completed as dialed."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Customers turned to the Verizon Support account on X to ask for assistance, with one user saying, "why are you down again". Verizon encouraged users to check for outages here.

A week ago, some Verizon customers reported their phone was stuck in "SOS mode" and unable to make calls. Service was restored shortly after 7 p.m. last Monday.