Bay Ridge

Thousands March Through Brooklyn to Decry Airstrikes Over Gaza

Over a thousand people joined the rally with people carrying Palestinian and Turkish flags in Brooklyn

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Brooklyn on Saturday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.

A protest that started in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, which has a large Arabic-speaking community, continued through the streets for several hours on Saturday afternoon.

Footage on social media showed people had climbed up the poles of street lights to wave flags while others set off fireworks.

People gather in Brooklyn to demonstrate in support of Palestinians in New York City, United States on May 15, 2021
Getty Images
NEW YORK, USA - MAY 15: People gather in Brooklyn to demonstrate in support of Palestinians in New York City, United States on May 15, 2021. Over a thousand people joined the rally with people carrying Palestinian and Turkish flags in Brooklyn. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

As the sun set, some protesters walked onto Interstate 278 shutting down traffic in at least one direction, according to a video posted online. Bella Hadid, a well-known Palestinian-American model, participated in the Brooklyn protest.

The marches coincided with Nakba Day, which commemorate the 1948 displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid Israel’s declaration of independence.

The protests were stoked by five days of mayhem that left at least 145 Palestinians dead in Gaza and eight dead on the Israeli side. The violence, set off by Hamas firing a rocket into Israel on Monday, came after weeks of mounting tensions and heavy-handed Israeli measures in contested Jerusalem.

An aerial view of mass crowds taking streets in Brooklyn to demonstrate in support of Palestinians in New York City, United States on May 15, 2021
Getty Images
NEW YORK, USA - MAY 15: An aerial view of mass crowds taking streets in Brooklyn to demonstrate in support of Palestinians in New York City, United States on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Israel stepped up its assault and slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes Saturday, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp and destroying a building that house the offices of The Associated Press and other media.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

