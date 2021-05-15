Thousands March Through Brooklyn to Decry Airstrikes Over Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Brooklyn on Saturday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.

A protest that started in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, which has a large Arabic-speaking community, continued through the streets for several hours on Saturday afternoon.

Footage on social media showed people had climbed up the poles of street lights to wave flags while others set off fireworks.

As the sun set, some protesters walked onto Interstate 278 shutting down traffic in at least one direction, according to a video posted online. Bella Hadid, a well-known Palestinian-American model, participated in the Brooklyn protest.

The marches coincided with Nakba Day, which commemorate the 1948 displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid Israel’s declaration of independence.

The protests were stoked by five days of mayhem that left at least 145 Palestinians dead in Gaza and eight dead on the Israeli side. The violence, set off by Hamas firing a rocket into Israel on Monday, came after weeks of mounting tensions and heavy-handed Israeli measures in contested Jerusalem.

Israel stepped up its assault and slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes Saturday, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp and destroying a building that house the offices of The Associated Press and other media.