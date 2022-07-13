Thousands Lose Power in Parts of NY After Severe Thunderstorms Dump Hail, Down Trees

Thousands of customers were left without power after isolated-yet-intense thunderstorms slammed pockets of New York Wednesday evening, downing trees and flooding roads.

The severe storms wreaked havoc on northern parts of the tri-state, dumping buckets of hail in Ulster County that piled up quickly — almost looking like mounds of snow. There were a number of felled trees across Dutchess and Ulster counties, with the city of Kingston appearing to have faced the brunt of the harsh weather.

In addition to the hail, the rain was reportedly so torrential at moments, that visibility was near zero as the storms passed. Several streets were left flooded at least temporarily after dealing with the deluge of rain. Powerful wind gusts also rocked the area, with gusts as strong as 51 mph reported in Rhinebeck.

As of midnight, more than 14,000 customers were without power throughout the area, the vast majority in Ulster County. Officials said it could take days to fully restore the power — a tough blow coming amid a hot and humid stretch of weather that doesn't appear likely to end any time soon.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Twitter addressed the swath of power outages in the area, telling those impacted where to turn and providing safety tips.

If you experience an outage, remember:

⚡️ Unplug electronics

🔋 Do not use generators inside

❄️ Keep refrigerators and freezers closed



More from @NYSDHSES on how to stay safe: — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 14, 2022

She also said that her team is "in close contact with local leaders, including @KingstonNYgov Mayor Noble, about recovery efforts, and I just spoke to @UlsterExec Ryan to offer whatever support they need."

The chance for further had likely concluded by 11 p.m., but there were still some isolated storm cells going through that portion of the Upper Hudson Valley that could produce thunder and lightning.

Throughout the tri-state, the chance for rain and thunderstorms returns Thursday afternoon. Any storms that do pop up will once again be isolated, meaning most areas are not likely to see any rain — though once again, the storms that do form have potential to bring downpours and gusty winds.

After pleasant, albeit hotter than average, weather for the rest of the week, the next chance for showers and storms for much of the region returns Sunday night into Monday, and could even last into Tuesday.