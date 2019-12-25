Thousands Attend Annual Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

What to Know The faithful packed into St. Patrick’s Cathedral to celebrate Midnight Mass – an annual event that for a number of people is an important Christmas tradition

The faithful packed into St. Patrick’s Cathedral to celebrate Midnight Mass – an annual event that for a number of people is an important Christmas tradition.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrated Midnight Mass at the New York City landmark amid tight security.

Although those in attendance needed a ticket to be present at Midnight Mass, crowds were lining up early afternoon Christmas Eve to experience the Christmastide mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The church service brought out familiar faces – as NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea was in the front row.

The church service has become a global event as many people from around the world attend the mass that includes multiple bible readings in a myriad of languages.

During his homily, Dolan spoke about light and hope.

To be a part of midnight mass one has to participate in a lottery – the winners are given free tickets to attend.

However, for the other Christmas masses at St. Patrick’s you don’t need a ticket. The last Christmas Day service will take place at 5 p.m.