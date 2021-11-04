This Year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Come From Maryland

The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree won't come from New York, or New Jersey, or Pennsylvania like it usually does -- this year's tree is coming from Maryland instead.

The 79-foot tall Norway Spruce was donated by a family in Elkton, Maryland and will be cut down Nov. 11, arriving in Rockefeller Center Nov. 13.

After arriving, the tree will be dressed with 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

It will be lit the evening of Dec. 1 in a live broadcast on NBC.