Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

This Year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Come From Maryland

The 79-foot tall Norway Spruce will be lit Dec. 1 in a live broadcast on NBC

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Rockefeller Center

The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree won't come from New York, or New Jersey, or Pennsylvania like it usually does -- this year's tree is coming from Maryland instead.

The 79-foot tall Norway Spruce was donated by a family in Elkton, Maryland and will be cut down Nov. 11, arriving in Rockefeller Center Nov. 13.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After arriving, the tree will be dressed with 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

It will be lit the evening of Dec. 1 in a live broadcast on NBC.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeWNBCRockefeller CenterRockefeller Center Tree Lighting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us