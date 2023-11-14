This NYC Christmas market is the best in the world: Study

'Tis the season -- and New York City really does know how to get into the holiday spirit!

A recent study from Planet Cruise showcases the proof we need that the Big Apple knows how to do Christmas -- more so than any other place in the world. The study has named for a second year the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park as the best Christmas market in the world for 2023.

The ranking was compiled through the analysis of numerous factors, including stalls available, opening dates, TripAdvisor reviews and more.

According to Planet Cruise, "Not only that, but Bryant Park scores first because it has more Instagram hashtags than any other market on our list, at a staggering 71,7724, as well as the most TripAdvisor reviews (23,854), receiving a score of 4.5 out of 5."

Aside from Bryant Park being the top Christmas market on the list, it is not the sole New York City holiday destination. At No. 17 is the Union Square Christmas market.

"Union Square scores second in North America, and 17th globally. It boasts a huge 200 stalls that visitors can browse over 51 days; where you’ll find a carefully curated selection of art, crafts, food, and even home accessories.

"Whilst UK and European markets receive the most search volume; Union Square has the most across North America, with 12,100 searches made between November and December 2022."

Click here for the complete list of top Christmas markets worldwide.