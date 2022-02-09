This Manhattan Pizzeria is America's Top Spot for Orders, New List Says

In honor of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, GrubHub released a list of the most ordered-from pizza places in America this year -- and top of the list is a Manhattan spot you might not know unless you're from the neighborhood.

Of course, it is no surprise that the most slices are ordered and served in New York City, which ranked as the No. 1 pizza city in the country on GrubHub's list. In the same listing ranking the most pizza-crazed cities, Chicago came in second, followed by Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Newark.

Out of the hundreds of restaurants that make these delicious pies in the city that never sleeps, the top pizza restaurants in NYC based on orders were:

Fresco’s Pizzeria in Washington Heights Two Boots in Park Slope Motorino’s in East Village Arturo’s Pizza in the Upper East Side Table 87 in Brooklyn Heights

Fresco’s Pizzeria is nestled in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan and feeds about 1,500 hungry pizza enthusiasts a week. The pizzeria also serves the New York Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center on 168th Street.

When Fresco's owner Alfred Mitaj first immigrated to the United States, he worked at a pizzeria, before mustering the courage to finally open up his own place in 2015.

Mitaj reckons that some of his strangest fan-fave pizza pies consist of blackberries, ricotta cheese, honey, basil, and walnuts on one and pear, gorgonzola cheese, and walnuts on the other. (His personal favorite is "La Nonna (The Grandma)," which is pan -baked and made up with fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara topped with fresh basil, Tuscan olive oil and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.)

The national top-five list, based on orders placed in 2022, was: