This Is New Jersey's Best County to Live in, Ranking Says

- When it comes to choosing where to live, many factors come into play: budget, safety, schools, commutes, and countless other reasons.
- With this in mind, Niche -- a website that provides information to connect people to their future schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces through reviews, ratings, search and data tools -- compiled the list of "2023 Best Counties to Live in New Jersey."
- The list took into consideration different factors to come up with an overall "Niche Grade" to rate the countries and declare Somerset County as the best county in the state.
The list took into consideration different factors to come up with an overall "Niche Grade" to rate the counties and declare Somerset County as the best one to live in the state.
Below you will find the best counties to live in New Jersey, according to Niche:
1. SOMERSET COUNTY: Pop. 343,950
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: B
- Nightlife: A
- Good for Families: A+
- Diversity: A
- Jobs: B+
- Overall Grade: A+
2. BERGEN COUNTY: Pop. 952,979
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: C+
- Nightlife: A+
- Good for Families: A+
- Diversity: A
- Jobs: B
- Overall Grade: A+
3. MIDDLESEX COUNTY: Pop. 858,770
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: B minus
- Nightlife: A
- Good for Families: A+
- Diversity: A+
- Jobs: B-
- Overall Grade: A+
4. MORRIS COUNTY: Pop. 508,347
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: B
- Nightlife: A
- Good for Families: A+
- Diversity: B+
- Jobs: B
- Overall Grade: A+
5. MERCER COUNTY: Pop. 384,951
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: C+
- Nightlife: A
- Good for Families: A+
- Diversity: A+
- Jobs: B
- Overall Grade: A+
6. HUNTERDON COUNTY: Pop. 128,807
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: B+
- Nightlife: A-
- Good for Families: A+
- Diversity: B-
- Jobs: B
- Overall Grade: A+
7. MONMOUTH COUNTY: Pop. 642,160
- Public Schools: A
- Housing: C+
- Nightlife: A
- Good for Families: A+
- Diversity: B+
- Jobs: B
- Overall Grade: A+
8. BURLINGTON COUNTY: Pop. 460,102
- Public Schools: A-
- Housing: C+
- Nightlife: A-
- Good for Families: A
- Diversity: A-
- Jobs: B
- Overall Grade: A
9. UNION COUNTY: Pop. 571,963
- Public Schools: B+
- Housing: D
- Nightlife:A+
- Good for Families: A
- Diversity: A+
- Jobs: C+
- Overall Grade: A-
10. HUDSON COUNTY: Pop. 713,264
- Public Schools: C+
- Housing: D minus
- Nightlife: A+
- Good for Families: A-
- Diversity: A+
- Jobs: C+
- Overall Grade: A-
11. GLOUCESTER COUNTY: Pop. 300,821
- Public Schools: B+
- Housing: C
- Nightlife: A-
- Good for Families: A
- Diversity: B
- Jobs: B
- Overall Grade: A-
12. CAMDEN COUNTY: Pop. 521,194
- Public Schools: B
- Housing: C-
- Nightlife: A
- Good for Families: A minus
- Diversity: A
- Jobs: C+
- Overall Grade: B+
13. CAPE MAY COUNTY: Pop. 95,488
- Public Schools: B+
- Housing: C-
- Nightlife: A
- Good for Families: B+
- Diversity: B-
- Jobs: B-
- Overall Grade: B+
14. SUSSEX COUNTY: Pop. 144,492
- Public Schools: B+
- Housing: C+
- Nightlife: A-
- Good for Families: A-
- Diversity: B-
- Jobs: B-
- Overall Grade: B+
15. ATLANTIC COUNTY: Pop. 273,865
- Public Schools: B+
- Housing: D
- Nightlife: A
- Good for Families: A-
- Diversity: A
- Jobs: D+
- Overall Grade: B+
16. WARREN COUNTY: Pop. 109,354
- Public Schools: B
- Housing: C-
- Nightlife: A-
- Good for Families: B+
- Diversity: B
- Jobs: C+
- Overall Grade: B
17. OCEAN COUNTY: Pop. 630,057
- Public Schools: B
- Housing: D+
- Nightlife: A-
- Good for Families: B
- Diversity: B-
- Jobs: B-
- Overall Grade: B-
18. PASSAIC COUNTY: Pop. 521,067
- Public Schools: B-
- Housing: D-
- Nightlife: A
- Good for Families: B+
- Diversity: A
- Jobs: C-
- Overall Grade: B-
19. ESSEX COUNTY: Pop: 852,720
- Public Schools: C+
- Housing: D-
- Nightlife: A+
- Good for Families: B
- Diversity: A+
- Jobs: D+
- Overall Grade: B-
20. SALEM COUNTY: Pop. 64,752
- Public Schools: B
- Housing: D
- Nightlife: B
- Good for Families: B
- Diversity: B+
- Jobs: C-
- Overall Grade: C+
21. CUMBERLAND COUNTY: Pop. 154,921
- Public Schools: C
- Housing: D-
- Nightlife: A-
- Good for Families: B-
- Diversity: A
- Jobs: C-
- Overall Grade: C
For more information on the list of the best counties in New Jersey, as well as individual data on the counties, click here.