This Is New Jersey's Best County to Live in, Ranking Says

What to Know When it comes to choosing where to live, many factors come into play: budget, safety, schools, commutes, and countless other reasons.

With this in mind, Niche -- a website that provides information to connect people to their future schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces through reviews, ratings, search and data tools -- compiled the list of "2023 Best Counties to Live in New Jersey."

The list took into consideration different factors to come up with an overall "Niche Grade" to rate the countries and declare Somerset County as the best county in the state.

When it comes to choosing where to live, many factors come into play: budget, safety, schools, commutes, and countless other reasons.

With this in mind, Niche -- a website that provides information to connect people to their future schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces through reviews, ratings, search and data tools -- compiled the list of "2023 Best Counties to Live in New Jersey."

The list took into consideration different factors to come up with an overall "Niche Grade" to rate the counties and declare Somerset County as the best one to live in the state.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Below you will find the best counties to live in New Jersey, according to Niche:

1. SOMERSET COUNTY: Pop. 343,950

Public Schools: A+ Housing: B Nightlife: A Good for Families: A+ Diversity: A Jobs: B+ Overall Grade: A+

2. BERGEN COUNTY: Pop. 952,979

Public Schools: A+ Housing: C+ Nightlife: A+ Good for Families: A+ Diversity: A Jobs: B Overall Grade: A+

3. MIDDLESEX COUNTY: Pop. 858,770

Public Schools: A+ Housing: B minus Nightlife: A Good for Families: A+ Diversity: A+ Jobs: B- Overall Grade: A+

4. MORRIS COUNTY: Pop. 508,347

Public Schools: A+ Housing: B Nightlife: A Good for Families: A+ Diversity: B+ Jobs: B Overall Grade: A+

5. MERCER COUNTY: Pop. 384,951

Public Schools: A+ Housing: C+ Nightlife: A Good for Families: A+ Diversity: A+ Jobs: B Overall Grade: A+

6. HUNTERDON COUNTY: Pop. 128,807

Public Schools: A+ Housing: B+ Nightlife: A- Good for Families: A+ Diversity: B- Jobs: B Overall Grade: A+

7. MONMOUTH COUNTY: Pop. 642,160

Public Schools: A Housing: C+ Nightlife: A Good for Families: A+ Diversity: B+ Jobs: B Overall Grade: A+

8. BURLINGTON COUNTY: Pop. 460,102

Public Schools: A- Housing: C+ Nightlife: A- Good for Families: A Diversity: A- Jobs: B Overall Grade: A

9. UNION COUNTY: Pop. 571,963

Public Schools: B+ Housing: D Nightlife:A+ Good for Families: A Diversity: A+ Jobs: C+ Overall Grade: A-

10. HUDSON COUNTY: Pop. 713,264

Public Schools: C+ Housing: D minus Nightlife: A+ Good for Families: A- Diversity: A+ Jobs: C+ Overall Grade: A-

11. GLOUCESTER COUNTY: Pop. 300,821

Public Schools: B+ Housing: C Nightlife: A- Good for Families: A Diversity: B Jobs: B Overall Grade: A-

12. CAMDEN COUNTY: Pop. 521,194

Public Schools: B Housing: C- Nightlife: A Good for Families: A minus Diversity: A Jobs: C+ Overall Grade: B+

13. CAPE MAY COUNTY: Pop. 95,488

Public Schools: B+ Housing: C- Nightlife: A Good for Families: B+ Diversity: B- Jobs: B- Overall Grade: B+

14. SUSSEX COUNTY: Pop. 144,492

Public Schools: B+ Housing: C+ Nightlife: A- Good for Families: A- Diversity: B- Jobs: B- Overall Grade: B+

15. ATLANTIC COUNTY: Pop. 273,865

Public Schools: B+ Housing: D Nightlife: A Good for Families: A- Diversity: A Jobs: D+ Overall Grade: B+

16. WARREN COUNTY: Pop. 109,354

Public Schools: B Housing: C- Nightlife: A- Good for Families: B+ Diversity: B Jobs: C+ Overall Grade: B

17. OCEAN COUNTY: Pop. 630,057

Public Schools: B Housing: D+ Nightlife: A- Good for Families: B Diversity: B- Jobs: B- Overall Grade: B-

18. PASSAIC COUNTY: Pop. 521,067

Public Schools: B- Housing: D- Nightlife: A Good for Families: B+ Diversity: A Jobs: C- Overall Grade: B-

19. ESSEX COUNTY: Pop: 852,720

Public Schools: C+ Housing: D- Nightlife: A+ Good for Families: B Diversity: A+ Jobs: D+ Overall Grade: B-

20. SALEM COUNTY: Pop. 64,752

Public Schools: B Housing: D Nightlife: B Good for Families: B Diversity: B+ Jobs: C- Overall Grade: C+

21. CUMBERLAND COUNTY: Pop. 154,921

Public Schools: C Housing: D- Nightlife: A- Good for Families: B- Diversity: A Jobs: C- Overall Grade: C

For more information on the list of the best counties in New Jersey, as well as individual data on the counties, click here.