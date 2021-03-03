This Is How Much It Costs to Get Marijuana Delivered in NJ

New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is now voter-approved and in effect under legislation signed last month by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Only those 21 and older can legally possess and use the drug. But there are a lot of ins and outs to think about; see what you can and can't do right here.

Those factors considered, how would one go about getting legal pot delivered in the Garden State? First thing you should know: It won't be cheap. But it'll be tasty.

A Toms River-based company that bills itself as a "new and unique delivery service" says it will legally deliver cannabis treats to your door -- no matter which county you live in. Slumped Kitchen won't sell you cannabis in its raw form, per se, but it will sell treats like brownies and cookies and drivers might give you up to one ounce of the raw stuff to enjoy with those as an "optional" free gift.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As far as how one opts in for that, it appears that you would select a half-ounce or full ounce "flower" for an additional $125 or $250, respectively, from a drop-down menu once you click on the type of treat you want via the store page.

Enjoy a candy bar munchie pack, featuring candy bars, rice crispy treats, Nabisco snacks, Linden cookies, chips and fruit snacks starting at $125 (not including the flowery add-on). Not a fan of that? There's also a potato chip munchie pack.

"YES! This is 100% legal. We operate ONLY within the state of New Jersey! We follow all state laws that went into effect on Jan. 1st 2021. Please check and read up on the laws here," Slumped Kitchen writes on its website.

Orders can't be shipped, but Slumped Kitchen offers New Jerseyeans the privilege of having delectable "TREEats" hand delivered right to their doors.

If you think the price is steep, you aren't wrong. Essentially, Slumped Kitchen offers an "optional gift" of a half-ounce of weed delivered with its treats for a total of about $250.

The Honest Marijuana Company in Colorado tracks average prices for various weed quantities in 29 states and the District of Columbia, where laws have been passed legalizing or decriminalizing medical and/or recreational marijuana.

According to its website, a half-ounce of weed on the street in New Jersey goes for a cool $149.46, on average. That's more expensive than all states on the list except for Vermont ($150.95), North Dakota ($164.11) and Alaska ($151.52). In Washington, D.C., that same half-ounce will cost you an extra $100 ($253.09).