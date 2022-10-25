This Fall Foliage Map Shows Where To Peep The Best Views in Central Park

Several weeks into fall and leaves are finally beginning to peak around New York City.

Although months of record-breaking temperatures and droughts dried up parts of the northeast this past summer, leaf peepers in NYC should not worry about missing the colorful views Mother Nature puts on display this fall season.

Some of the best fall foliage views can be seen in Central Park, with trees turning a symphony of reds, oranges and yellows.

The Central Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that the cares for the daily upkeep of the park, has reported that leaves are beginning to peak, and released a new interactive map to track when and where to peep the best views.

We’re finally seeing peak fall colors! A few select locations in the Park are now peaking. 🍁 Find out exactly where via our NEW interactive foliage map: https://t.co/2Fy3yqQkq4 #CentralParkFoliageWatch pic.twitter.com/05vqx0cSSr — Central Park (@CentralParkNYC) October 24, 2022

The conservancy's new map tracks peak foliage in real time throughout the iconic park, showing which sections are about to peak, currently peaking, and have already peaked.

When will fall foliage peak in Central Park?

While some national fall foliage maps predict that parts of New York may have already peaked between Oct. 10 and 17, trees in Central Park tend to do so later than the rest of the state.

The conservancy says the delayed peak is caused by the angles of the city's sunrises and sunsets.

“This has a unique effect on Central Park's trees which are often obscured by many shadows cast by surrounding buildings,” the conservancy said. “As a result of the light and temperature gradient, the trees often have a distorted sense of the seasons, meaning Central Park frequently experiences a later foliage turn than other parts of New York.”

Some parts of Central Park may have already begun to peak, according to the conservancy, while other parts have yet to do so.

Click here to learn more about the map and Central Park’s trees as they change colors this fall season.