Third Victim Dies Days After NYC Party Shooting Left 2 Dead, More Wounded

Another man has died following a night of violence at a party in Brooklyn last weekend where gunfire took the lives of two men and wounded several others.

Cops responded to multiple calls about shots fired on East New York's Wortman Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they found three men shot inside of a car. Two of the men, both 36-year-olds identified as Nicholas Palmer of the Bronx and Novada Bailey of Queens, were pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The third man in the vehicle, a 51-year-old who had been shot in the forearm, back and chest, was taken to a hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

The NYPD says two more men -- ages 37 and 32 -- were discovered shot inside of a home nearby. The younger victim had been shot in his chest and neck, while the older man was hit once in the shoulder.

Three days after the shooting, police announced the death of the 32-year-old, Donald Nash of the Bronx. He had been admitted to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and it's still not clear what prompted the gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.