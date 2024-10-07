Crime and Courts

Thieves use sledgehammer to break into Upper East Side Chanel store, 3 handbags stolen

Two people used a sledgehammer to break a window of the Chanel store on Madison Avenue

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

Thieves broke into a Chanel store on the Upper East Side on Sunday stealing handbags and damaging a window on the store's front, according to the NYPD.

Two people used a sledgehammer to break a window and took three purses before getting away, the NYPD said.

Police said the burglary happened Sunday just before 7 p.m. at the store at 737 Madison Ave.

No information was available on the types or value of the bags that were taken.

