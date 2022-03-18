Brooklyn

Thieves Target Bushwick Pedestrians

NYPD

Police are looking for two men accused in eight different Brooklyn robberies. 

Between November 2021 and March 2022, police say the duo has preyed on unsuspecting victims out walking in Bushwick at night with a fairly similar approach. One man places a victim in a chokehold, the second takes things like headphones, wallets and cash. In some of the incidents, they displayed a knife. None of the victims reported serious injuries. 

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

