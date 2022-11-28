Thieves Steal $500,000 Worth of Jewelry, Cash in Jersey City Smash-and-Grab: Police

A group of thieves stole half a million dollars in jewels and cash from a New Jersey jewelry store in a wild smash-and-grab robbery that left employees fearing for their lives.

The theft took place the Sara Jewelry shop on Newark Avenue in Jersey City just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police. With three employees and five patrons (including a toddler) inside at the time, the men forced their way inside and forced everyone to go down to the ground — commands the victims can still hear in their minds.

"He was just saying "bend down" to everyone, he was shouting," said worker Zanib Rieaz.

The five masked criminals shattered glass as they destroyed cases, snatching gold and jewels in the process. The store owner's wife said it appeared that the robbery had been a planned event.

The men allegedly stole 22-carat gold bangles, ear rings and necklaces encrusted with jewels, along with $20,000 in cash. Rieaz said one of the thieves attacked her after he thought she pushed a panic button — and what happened after that left her feeling lucky to be alive.

"He said 'Open it or I will shoot you,' and when he said that I realized he had a gun," she said.

The owner said it took the suspects just two minutes to swipe $500,000 worth of jewelry and cash. He also said that making matters worse, the cameras inside were not working — and that he doesn't have insurance.

"No insurance for any of the product...we never thought [it would happen] because the street is safe, always cops here," said owner Waheed Akbary.

He is hoping police will be able to track down the suspects who were last seen ducking into two cars as they took off.

"In the blink of an eye, they take everything and you can't do anything about it," Akbary said.

Employees said it wasn't the first jewelry store robbery on the street, as it had happened twice before to someone on the block within recent years.