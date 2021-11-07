Thief Takes $15K in Goods From Bronx High-Rise Where 6-Year-Old Died in Fire

In the chaos of a trash compactor fire in a Bronx high-rise building Friday evening that lead to the death of a 6-year-old boy, police said a thief broke into an apartment and stole from its tenants.

Police said the opportunistic robber hit one of the apartments in the Mott Haven housing complex and stole $15,000 worth of goods. The fire broke out around 5 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The thief took off with wedding rings and a collection of expensive electronics, according to the New York Post, who interviewed the robbery victim. The man also told the outlet his dog, Loki, died as a result of the fire.

The 6-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were found unconscious in a third floor hallway. The man was listed in critical condition at Harlem Hospital, while the child was pronounced dead.

Police said that both are believed to have suffered smoke inhalation. Neighbors said that they don't feel safe inside the building.

"I can't sleep at night because I don't know what's going to happen in the building. Every time you turn around, there's a fire ... people had to lose their lives, people lost their animals tonight because of the fire. My heart goes out to the family of that little boy," said resident Nakia Williams.

A cause of the fire had not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.