Police are looking for the thief who stole a $23,000 purse from Gwyneth Paltrow's health and wellness store in lower Manhattan.

The NYPD says an employee at the Goop Lab in NoHo realized that the purse was missing back on Jan. 30.

When store employees began to look into the missing purse -- they found surveillance footage from a few hours earlier showing a man in his 20s or 30s -- sticking his tongue out as he took it off the display.

After the theft, police say he left and headed onto Lafayette Street.

Anyone with information on the man should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.