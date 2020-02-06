Manhattan

Thief Sticks His Tongue Out, Swipes $23K Purse From Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop Lab’

By Marquel Love

Police are looking for the thief who stole a $23,000 purse from Gwyneth Paltrow's health and wellness store in lower Manhattan.

The NYPD says an employee at the Goop Lab in NoHo realized that the purse was missing back on Jan. 30.

When store employees began to look into the missing purse -- they found surveillance footage from a few hours earlier showing a man in his 20s or 30s -- sticking his tongue out as he took it off the display.

Local

Storm Team 4 37 mins ago

Wild Winds and Warm Weather Spike to Hit Tri-State Friday Before Dramatic Drop in Temps

#metoo 8 hours ago

Prosecutors Rest Case in Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial

After the theft, police say he left and headed onto Lafayette Street.

Anyone with information on the man should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDcrimeGwyneth Paltrow
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us