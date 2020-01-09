Herald Square

Thief Snags Phone From 80-Year-Old Woman’s Hand at Macy’s Herald Square

Macy's phone thief
Handout

If you recognize this man, police want to hear from you.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities are looking for a brazen thief who snatched a cellphone from the hand of an 80-year-old woman as she stood outside Macy's Herald Square over the weekend.

Police say the woman was in front of the Broadway entrance to the department store around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the stranger sneaked up, grabbed her phone and ran off. He was last seen heading toward West 34th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Local

Storm Team 4 19 mins ago

Record Warmth, Weekend Rain to Follow Bitterly Cold Thursday

New Jersey 11 hours ago

Long Lines at NJ Motor Vehicle Commission Sends Woman Into Violent Rage

Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-899-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Herald SquareManhattanMacy'stheft
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us