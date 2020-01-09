Thief Snags Phone From 80-Year-Old Woman’s Hand at Macy’s Herald Square

Authorities are looking for a brazen thief who snatched a cellphone from the hand of an 80-year-old woman as she stood outside Macy's Herald Square over the weekend.

Police say the woman was in front of the Broadway entrance to the department store around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the stranger sneaked up, grabbed her phone and ran off. He was last seen heading toward West 34th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-899-577-TIPS.