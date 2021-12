Police are looking for a man who robbed a 70-year-old woman at knifepoint for $20 in the Bronx earlier this month.

He approached the woman on Phelan Place in the middle of the afternoon on Dec. 8, flashed the weapon and snatched $20 from her before running off.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The woman wasn't hurt.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.