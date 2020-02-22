Crime and Courts
Thief Knocks 77-Year-Old Woman Down, Steals Her Purse, Bible: NYPD

The woman was waiting for a bus in Bushwick when the attack happened, police said

  • A 77-year-old woman was waiting for a bus in Bushwick when a thief grabbed her purse, police said
  • The force the man used sent the woman flying to the ground and into a nearby fence, the NYPD said
  • The man fled with the woman's purse, including her Bible; the woman was treated for cuts and abrasions, police said

A thief grabbed a 77-year-old woman’s purse — dragging her to the ground and sending her flying into a fence — in an attack that was caught on surveillance video, the NYPD said. 

The woman was waiting at a bus stop on Cooper Street, near Evergreen Avenue, in Bushwick around 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 6 when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her purse, police said. 

The force the man used sent the woman flying to the ground and into a nearby fence, according to police. The man fled with the woman’s purse, which held her wallet, a Bible, glasses and around $20 in cash, the NYPD said. 

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, police said. The man hadn’t been arrested as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

