Thief Demands 82-Year-Old NYC Man's Money, Steals His Cane Instead: Cops

Police say the Manhattan bodega robbery started as a demand for cash and ended with the victim shoved to the ground and his cane stolen

A thief demanded an 82-year-old man's money at a Manhattan bodega and stole his cane when he wouldn't give over the cash, while at least two people stood by and watched, police said Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in the 200 block of East Broadway on the Lower East Side. Cops say the victim was trying to buy a cup of coffee when the suspect approached him and demanded money.

The victim refused, at which point the suspect raised his fist and threatened to punch the man and steal his cane if he did not fork over the cash. The man again refused, at which point the suspect punched him and stole his cane.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the assault unfold in close detail. At least two people stand by and watch as the suspect grabs the man's cane, punches him, shoves him to the ground and runs off. At one point the flinching victim appears to look around for help as he tries to maintain his grip on his cane. (At least one of the two bystanders appeared to try and stop the suspect as he fled.)

The NYPD said the victim suffered only a minor head injury and declined further medical attention.

The suspect is described as in his 30s, partially bald, with a dark complexion, last seen in all black clothes and shoes.

The NYPD asked anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

