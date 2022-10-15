robbery

Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight.

Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash.

Video released by the NYPD shows the Flushing robbery that took place around 1:20 p.m. on 71st Street.

The suspect also punched and kicked the victim before removing his cash-filled bag, then hopped in his getaway car driven by an accomplice, police said. They were seen driving off in a maroon Ford Fusion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Medics responded to the scene and treated the man for minor injuries.

Numerous surveillance images of the suspects from the robbery and an earlier drug store stop were circulated by police on Saturday in hopes of getting public assistance tracking them down.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

robberyNYPDQueens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us