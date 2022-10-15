Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police

Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight.

Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash.

Video released by the NYPD shows the Flushing robbery that took place around 1:20 p.m. on 71st Street.

The suspect also punched and kicked the victim before removing his cash-filled bag, then hopped in his getaway car driven by an accomplice, police said. They were seen driving off in a maroon Ford Fusion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Medics responded to the scene and treated the man for minor injuries.

Numerous surveillance images of the suspects from the robbery and an earlier drug store stop were circulated by police on Saturday in hopes of getting public assistance tracking them down.