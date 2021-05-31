tulsa race massacre

‘They Were Killing All the Black People': Tulsa Massacre Survivor Remembers

Viola Fletcher, 107, recalls a night of horror on 100-year anniversary

Smoldering Ruins of African American's Homes following Race Riots, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA,
Getty Images

Viola Fletcher was 7 years old the night she and her family fled a murderous white mob intent on destroying a thriving Black economic hub in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and killing its residents.

One hundred years later, she recalls the horror of the massacre that forced her family from their home in the Greenwood section of the city to a tent in the woods.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“People running and screaming. And noise from the air like an airplane. And — just so many things was disturbing, you know. And fires burning, and smelling smoke,” Fletcher told NBC News.

Local

Memorial Day 13 hours ago

NJ Army Veteran Lost to COVID-19 Remembered This Memorial Day

Bronx 14 hours ago

Man's Badly Decomposed Body Pulled From East River Off Bronx

The true number of Black people who were killed over two terrible days remains unknown.

A candlelight vigil Monday night will culminate a month of events commemorating the tragedy.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

tulsa race massacre
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us