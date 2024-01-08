These tri-state cities are among the worst for keeping New Year's resolutions, study says

What to Know With a new year comes new goals and intentions.

A new survey finds that where you live, may actually impact if you succeed in keeping your resolutions.

WalletHub compared more than 182 cities across the United States to determine what locations are most likely to stick to their 2024 resolutions.

"New year, new me."

With a new year comes new goals and intentions -- and while they may be easy to set, it can be hard to keep them. A new survey finds that where you live may actually impact if you succeed in keeping your resolutions.

WalletHub compared more than 182 cities across the United States to determine what locations are most likely to stick to their 2024 resolutions. The ranking was determined by analyzing 57 metrics from exercise opportunities to income growth to employment outlook.

As it turns out, two tri-state area cities are among the 20 worst in keeping resolutions.

Newark, New Jersey came in last place -- No. 182. Meaning, it was ranked by WalletHub as the worst city for keeping resolutions. The abysmal overall rank is due to how Newark placed in the individual categories:

Health Resolutions Rank Financial Resolutions Rank School & Work Resolutions Rank Bad-Habit Resolutions Rank Relationship Resolutions Rank 107 181 182 146 179

When it comes to WalletHub's metrics, Newark placed among certain ones, including being the city with the 5th highest percentage of adults not exercising, the city with the second lowest median annual income, the city with the second highest unemployment rate, and the city with the third fewest parkland acres per capita. These characteristics, according to WalleHub's ranking, leads to Newark's placement as the worst city for keeping New Year's resolutions.

Meanwhile, Bridgeport, Conn., came in at No. 166 out of 182 -- meaning it placed as the 17th worst city for keeping New Year's resolutions. The overall ranking is due to Bridgeport's placement in the following individual categories:

Health Resolutions Rank Financial Resolutions Rank School & Work Resolutions Rank Bad-Habit Resolutions Rank Relationship Resolutions Rank 75 165 181 25 182

Bridgeport also made an appearance in a key metric, coming in as having the fifth lowest median annual income.

Among all the tri-state cities in the ranking, New York City is the one that fared the best -- coming in at No. 54 with the following individual categories ranked as:

Health Resolutions Rank Financial Resolutions Rank School & Work Resolutions Rank Bad-Habit Resolutions Rank Relationship Resolutions Rank 57 162 180 14 19

So, which city in the United States is the best for keeping New Year's resolutions? That would be Seattle, followed by San Francisco and Scottsdale rounding out the top 3.

For the complete list, or more information on the methodology used, click here.