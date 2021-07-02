These Community Fridges in NYC Are Providing Access to Free Plant-Based Foods

What to Know While community fridges have been serving those who are food insecure in New York City for years now, plant-based fridges aim to make sure that those who have a particular dietary need or follow a specific dietary lifestyle, like vegetarians and vegans, have access to free food as well.

Located outside of Overthrow Boxing Club on Bleecker Street in NoHo, the Overthrow community fridge is providing healthy and completely plant-based alternatives to hungry New Yorkers. A second plant-based community fridge debuted outside of Essex Market in the Lower East Side this past Saturday.

The fridges were created by a group of activists looking to fill the gap between food insecurity and plant-based foods

Located outside of Overthrow Boxing Club on Bleecker Street in NoHo, the Overthrow community fridge is providing healthy and completely plant-based alternatives to hungry New Yorkers. From fully cooked meals to pantry essentials, those who may not know where their next meal is coming from can come to Bleecker Street and get what they need.

The fridge was created by a group of activists looking to fill the gap between food insecurity and plant-based foods. Eloisa Trinidad, the Executive Director of Chilis on Wheels, an organization that aims to make vegan food accessible to all people, and one of the founders of the community fridge, said that opening a plant-based fridge was something her organization had wanted to do for some time now.

“I think there is always this fear of ok if we really do it vegan or plant-based, are people going to actually donate and understand what that means? Are we going to be excluding other folks? How is this going to be looked at?” Trinidad said, recalling that fellow co-founder and community organizer Power Malu initially felt some fear as well. Chilis on Wheels, however, had a seven-year head start with serving vegan food to the community and so Trinidad knew it was going to work.

“I think if you are intentional about the message and explain it and take the time and make sure that it is visible in the fridge then people tend to understand it and that is what the disconnect was before with the fridges.”

Trinidad says that since they opened, they had not had any donations of animal products such as fish, chicken or cheese. Should they ever receive a non-plant-based donation they simply give it to another community fridge in the area.

In the area where the fridge is located, there are several homeless shelters, schools and the NYU campus is not too far either. Trinidad says that they are hoping to address some of the common misconceptions of what food insecurity looks like for New Yorkers.

“There is a misconception that food insecurity or hunger looks a certain way, and that tends to look like somebody who is unhoused or who may look unkempt. People who have come to the fridges or even our meal shares tend to look like your neighbor, sometimes they are teenagers, sometimes they are students,” Trinidad said.

Chilis on Wheels and the fridge alike aim to not make the distinction between “who has and who doesn’t,” as Trinidad puts it. Instead, they aim to provide food to anyone who may need it for whatever reason.

“There is also a lot of shame, those who are food insecure but not housing insecure may feel uncomfortable taking that first step to ask for food. There are parents…that are afraid to speak up and so there is that ongoing shame,” Trinidad said.

On June 15, the West End Community Fridge located in the Upper West Side was forced to shut down after just nine months. The organizers behind the fridge said in an Instagram post that after complaints from neighbors, West End Church, where the fridge was located, was “forced to make this difficult decision” due to “the increasingly hostile nature of the complaints being made.”

The West Side Rag reported that neighbors were generally unhappy with the loitering and excessive noise caused by the fridge being on their block, one woman even saying that it led to public defecation and urinating.

Trinidad says that this is due to a “not in my neighborhood” mentality but that luckily, they have had no similar issues with the Overthrown fridge and even received support from the community board. However, she knows this has not been the case for all those who have wanted to start their own fridges.

“There was a group of people who wanted to open their own fridge outside of their business and they sort of made the mistake to ask their community board first and the community board said no. And so, it is really something that you have to do first and ask for forgiveness later,” Trinidad said.

This past Saturday, Malu opened their second plant-based community fridge just outside of Essex Market in the Lower East Side.

“We accept majority donations, but please keep in mind NO EGGS, FISH, MILK, MEAT. We love fresh veggies and fruit,” reads an Instagram caption asking the community to donate food and resources to the fridge.