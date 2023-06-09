puerto rican day parade

These are the street closures for the NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade

The parade will take place this Sunday, June 11, on Fifth Avenue

By NBC New York Staff

The New York City National Puerto Rican Parade returns this Sunday.

Themed "Música, Cultura y Alegría" (translated to "Music, Culture and Joy" in English), the iconic parade will sweep down Fifth Avenue beginning at 11 a.m. and march from 44th Street to 79th Street. The parade is one of the largest cultural celebrations in the United States and draws an estimated attendance of 1 million people.

The following streets in Manhattan will be completely closed Sunday for the parade at the discretion of the New York City Police Department:

Formation:

  • 44th Street – 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison
  • 5th Avenue between 43rd Street and 44th Street

Route:

  • 5th Avenue between 44th Street and 79th Street

Dispersal and Miscellaneous:

  • 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 84th Street
  • 82nd Street – 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

For more information about the parade go here.

