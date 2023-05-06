These Are the Safest Hospitals in NY, NJ and CT: Study

It is important -- if one has the choice -- to consider the hospital you want for medical care.

The hospital you choose generally plays a part in your risk of dying or your chances of recovery. Upwards of 250,000 people die every year from preventable errors in hospitals, according to The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog group.

With this in mind, The Leapfrog Group, issues hospital safety grades biannually to nearly 3,000 hospitals in the United States as a form of measuring their overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

Leapfrog defines patient safety as "how hospitals and other health care organizations protect their patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

On Wednesday, the watchdog group published its Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for spring 2023. The grades, similar to academic grades, range from "A" to "F" -- with "A" being considered by Leapfrog as the safest hospitals.

Here are the safest hospitals in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to Leapfrog. You may want to keep this list on hand when considering where to go for medical care in the tri-state area.

'A' HOSPITALS IN NEW YORK

'A' HOSPITALS IN NEW JERSEY

'A' HOSPITALS IN CONNECTICUT

In order to compile its list, Leapfrog uses more than 30 national performance metrics from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other data sources. This data, when combined, reveals a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors, according to The Leapfrog Group.

On the same day that Leapfrog announced its spring 2023 Hospital Safety Grades, the watchdog group also revealed that the grades highlight an increase in healthcare-associated infections, spiking to a 5-year high, and worsening patient experiencing the pandemic-era.

the decline in patient experience during the pandemic-era.

“The dramatic spike in HAIs reported in this Safety Grade cycle should stop hospitals in their tracks—infections like these can be life or death for some patients,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We recognize the tremendous strain the pandemic put on hospitals and their workforce, but alarming findings like these indicate hospitals must recommit to patient safety and build more resilience.”

To view the rest of the hospital list and the grades each medical care location received, click here.