These Are The Most-Reviewed Hotspots in NYC, New Travel Study Finds

A new study revealed the most-reviewed places around the world and hotspots found in New York City — some of which may come as a surprise.

Tripadvisor, an online travel research company founded in 2000, recently reached a milestone of one billion contributions, tips, photos, likes, comments and threads.

"We are so grateful for the contributions that the Tripadvisor community has made over these last 22 years. Trusted reviews and opinions from travelers are the heart and soul of the platform and help make everyone a better traveler, enabling millions of businesses to flourish and drive trillions of dollars in economic value across the globe," said Stephen Kaufer, President and CEO of Tripadvisor.

The most-reviewed attraction of all time in NYC shouldn't come as much of a surprise: Central Park, with over 133,000 reviews. The over 840-acre park also champions the number one most talked-about spot in the entire U.S.

Based on the Central Park Conservancy, it's no wonder why Central Park is one of the most popular destinations with 42 million visits per year.

According to the travel site, the top-ranked attraction in the city remains The National 9/11 Memorial.

When it comes to stays, Row NYC Hotel has the most reviews reaching 25,000 with members commenting on the prime Times Square location. However, it ranks on the bottom half of over 500 hotel rankings found in the Big Apple.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The number one hotel in NYC rated currently on the site is the Pendry Manhattan West near Hudson Yards.

Out of the thousands of restaurants rated online, Ellen's Stardust Diner in Midtown takes home the most reviews of nearly 20,000. With juicy burgers and fluffy pancakes paired with a singing waitstaff, visitors loved the one-stop dinner and a show.

Lebanese and Middle Eastern restaurant Au Za'atar is labeled the best eatery on Tripadvisor in NYC.

The three most-mentioned dishes in restaurant reviews worldwide were pizza, pie and salad. The eatery that holds the most comments in the world is Pastéis de Belém in Lisbon, Portugal.