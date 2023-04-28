New Jersey

These Are the Most Hated NJ Highways, Report Says. Do You Agree?

NJ.com, the website for New Jersey's largest newspaper, "The Star-Ledger," looked into the 25 worst highways of the country's densest state.

Getty Images

Life is a highway.

Many New Jerseyans may view this statement as a literal truth given that the Garden State has many, many highways. Some of the winding. Some of them the things that traffic nightmares are made of. While, yet others, are in perpetual need of repairs.

With this in mind, NJ.com, the website for New Jersey's largest newspaper, "The Star-Ledger," looked into the 25 worst highways of the country's densest state.

NJ.com's list was compiled by the help of readers on social media. Scroll down to see which highway is the most hated stretch of road in the Garden State.

25. I-195

24. Route 37

23. Route 73

22. Route 4

21. I-295

20. Route 17

19. Route 55

18. I-80

17. Route 18

16. Route 3

15. Garden State Parkway

14. Route 46

13. I-78

12. Route 440

11. Route 21/McCarter Highway

10. Atlantic City Expressway/Route 42

9. I-495

8. I-287

7. Route 1

6. I-280

5. Route 9

4. Route 139/Pulaski Skyway

3. New Jersey Turnpike

2. Route 1/9

1. Route 22

For more details on why the highways obtained the ranks they did, click here.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGarden Statetrafficcommutenj.com
