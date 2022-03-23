These Are the Favorite Road Trip Snacks for NY, NJ and CT

Everyone knows the best part of any road trip is the snacks — but that snack of choice apparently varies from state to state.

Travel website Upgraded Points referenced Google Trends data to find the most popular foods for each of the 50 states, and found there was a good amount of variety throughout the country.

New Yorkers' favorite thing to munch on while on the road is surprising in a few ways. Hummus came in as the top trip food, a healthier choice that was picked by two other states (Delaware and Massachusetts).

It was the only food that made the list of favorite snack that didn't come in a bag or a box, and really the only one that doesn't get eaten on its own (usually paired with pita/pretzel/bagel chips, or vegetables).

New Jerseyans on the other hand swapped the salty for something a little sweeter, going with Sour Patch Kids. Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee also opted for the tart gummy candies. Two other states opted for sweet treats: Utah with fruit snacks (if that counts as candy?) and Minnesota, which was the only state to go with a chocolate snack, choosing Snickers.

Connecticut's taste went along with the most popular go-to snack choice of the U.S.: potato chips. It was the top choice for 10 states, and if counting in other similar salty finger foods (like Cheetos, Combos, Cheez-Its, pork rinds, Chex Mix, sunflower seeds, nuts, trail mix and popcorn), it was the overwhelming favorite of more than half of all states.

Another surprisingly popular favorite: rice cakes, which were found to be the favorite of seven states.

Overall in the northeast, the favorite snacks were hummus, rice cakes and sunflower seeds. The Midwest went with potato chips, the south chose Combos and the West opted for rice cakes.