These are the dirtiest and cleanest ZIP codes in NYC: Study

It's the city that never sleeps, but some neighborhoods make it look like the city that never sweeps.

A website has ranked what it found to be the dirtiest and cleanest ZIP codes in New York City, and a Brooklyn neighborhood was found to be the worst offender.

The dubious distinction belongs to Bedford-Stuyvesant, specifically to ZIP code 11216, according to House Fresh, which examines indoor air quality. That section of Brooklyn was found to have the most sanitation complaints, with 7,664 complaints per 100,000 residents.

Others in the top five for dirtiest ZIP codes include: 10312 (Eltingville - Staten Island), 10306 (Great Kills - Staten Island), 10474 (Hunts Point - Bronx) and 10309 (Pleasant Plains - Staten Island). Eltingville and Great Kills were the only other two ZIP codes in the five boroughs to have complaints per 100,000 residents top 7,000, according to House Fresh.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there were some NYC neighborhoods that could earn praise for their cleanliness. ZIP code 11040 (New Hyde Park - Queens) was rated as the cleanest in the city, with only 176 complaints, the site found.

Other polished neighborhoods include: 10044 (Roosevelt Island - Manhattan), 11001 (Floral park - Queens), 10475 (Eastchester and Co-op City), and 10010 (parts of Stuy-Town, Kips Bay, Gramercy and Flatiron - Manhattan). Roosevelt Island and Floral Park were the only other two parts of the city besides New Hyde Park to have fewer than 1,000 sanitation complaints per 100,000 people.

Here's a look at the 10 dirtiest and cleanest ZIP codes in the city, the study found:

Despite NYC having the reputation as being a "dirty city" — the rats and the smells during the hot weather months don't help fight those claims — the study ranked it as just the 17th-dirtiest city in the country, with 3,728 complaints per 100,000 population. It was sandwiched between New Orleans and Miami on House Fresh's list.

The dirtiest city in the country? that would be Baltimore, with more than 47,000 sanitation complaints, according to House Fresh. Sacramento, Charlotte, Los Angeles and Memphis rounded out the rest of the top (or bottom) five.