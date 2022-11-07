The following content has been created in partnership with Le Gruyère AOP. This content does not represent the opinions of NBC Local Stations. Click here to learn more about Le Gruyère AOP.

There’s a nip in the air signaling cozy season, which means it’s the perfect time to create hearty comforting meals that warm the soul, and this year, Gruyère is the star of the show. For the uninitiated, Gruyère is a firm cow's milk cheese named after the Gruyère region of Switzerland. Whether you just traversed the Swiss Alps or you’re hunkering down for a date night at home, the deliciously mild cheese is made for melting and its versatile flavor profile works wonders in dishes ranging from creamy soups to classic desserts.

When shopping for Gruyère, look out for the AOP distinction. This stands for Protected Designation of Origin (L’Appellation d’Origine Protégée). This label guarantees the authenticity of products made according to traditional know-how – since 1115 – so you know your Gruyère AOP is the original and fit for recipes that will wow at the dinner table.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For a cozy night in, try Cream of Pumpkin Soup with Gruyère AOP and Garlic Croutons

This one will have you reaching for chunky knits and queuing up your binge-worthy favorites while you sink into the couch on a chilly night. The recipe incorporates the season’s most popular gourd for a soup that’s as creamy and delicious as it is comforting. If you’d like to prep for a rainy day, you can even make your soup in advance and freeze it for up to 6 months.

For an elegant alpine atmosphere, try Stuffed chicken filets with Gruyère AOP in a bacon and double cream crust

Crank up your stately ski-lodge fireplace, or just let this recipe transport you there with its rich flavors and textures. This meal is perfect for your next holiday dinner party or try your hand at artful plating and prepare it for a romantic date-night meal if you’re in the mood to eat well and impress thoroughly.

For something sweet and fruity, try Panna cotta with Le Gruyère AOP and red fruit coulis

This balanced dessert shines through its subtly and combines sweet and salty elements while managing to satisfy any sweet tooth­, buts without the excessive sugar. The secret is the coulis, a traditional French reduction sauce, in this case made with a variety of sweet berries. But feel free to add a bit of sugar if the sauce is still too subtle for you—nobody’s judging.

Le Gruyère AOP is widely available throughout North America and other parts of the world. Click here to learn more about this versatile ingredient and to find more delicious recipes.