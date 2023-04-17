These 2 Tri-State Cities Are Among the Most Diverse in US, Study Says

What to Know Two cities in the tri-state area are among the 10 most diverse in the United States, according to a a study by personal finance website WalletHub.

Two cities in the tri-state area are among the 10 most diverse in the United States, according to a a study by personal finance website WalletHub.

As the diversification of the country to continues to grow, WalletHub compiled the most diverse cities in the U.S. by looking at household diversity and religious diversity as well as socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity and economic diversity. WalletHub then tallied the scores across the five major diversity categories for 501 of the largest cities across 13 metrics.

Among the top most diverse cities, are New York City and Jersey City, according to the study.

The Big Apple came in at the No. 6 spot with a total diversity score of 72.1, WalletHub determined. The overall ranking is thanks to how well it fared in certain categories. The city was 36th in socioeconomic diversity, 5th in cultural diversity, No. 313 in economic diversity, 155th in household diversity, and 159th in religious diversity.

Following right behind as the 7th most diverse city in the United States is the Jersey City, New Jersey, which obtained a diversity score of 72.02.

Jersey City, located across the Hudson River from New York City, placed at No. 29 in the socioeconomic diversity category, No. 2 in the cultural diversity category, No. 436 in economic diversity, No. 200 in household diversity, and No. 214 in religious diversity, according to WalletHub.

Jersey City also makes an appearance in an individual metric used to compile the ranking. According to WalletHub, the city is the third overall with the most racial and ethnic diversity.

It also placed as the second most linguistically diverse city in the country. While Clifton, New Jersey, is the fourth most linguistically diverse city, according to the study.

Other tri-state cities are found in individual metrics -- whether in good standing or not.

The South Jersey city of Camden, was determined by WalletHub to be the third least income diverse city in the county.

Meanwhile, Cheektowaga, New York, is the second least diverse city when it comes to residents' birthplaces.

However, a city in New Jersey is among the city with the most diversity when it comes to its residents occupations. Newark placed at No. 5 in this specific individual metric, according to the study.

Passaic, New Jersey, is the city with the fourth least diverse population when it comes to age, according to WalletHub.

Out of the hundreds of cities ranked by WalletHub, which was named the most diverse? That honor goes to Gaithersburg, Maryland, with a diversity score of 73.09.

To see the complete list of cities and the methodology used to compile the list, click here.