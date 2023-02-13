There's a Renewed Push to Start High School Later in This NJ District

Students at a New Jersey high school are waiting to hear about a proposal to push start times back by more than 30 minutes.

A vote scheduled for later Monday could significantly shift the day of students at Ridgewood High School by moving the starting bell to 8:20 a.m. Currently, school starts at 7:45 a.m.

That 35-minute change, if approved, would take over next academic year.

School start times in the Garden State have been much talked about in recent years. In 2022, a bill was introduced that would have required public high schools to start the school day no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Start times are currently a patchwork around New Jersey. South Brunswick High School, one of the state's largest by total student body, starts classes at 7:40 a.m.; another of the largest schools, Union City HS, starts at 8:30 a.m.

Other districts have already gone to 8 a.m. or later.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has been outspoken on this issue for years. In 2014, the group published a policy statement saying there were clear mental and physical effects from starting schools earlier than 8:30 a.m.