There's a Renewed Push to Start High School Later in This NJ District

A bill in the state legislature would follow years of science on the sleep schedules of teenagers and make high schools open later

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students at a New Jersey high school are waiting to hear about a proposal to push start times back by more than 30 minutes.

A vote scheduled for later Monday could significantly shift the day of students at Ridgewood High School by moving the starting bell to 8:20 a.m. Currently, school starts at 7:45 a.m.

That 35-minute change, if approved, would take over next academic year.

School start times in the Garden State have been much talked about in recent years. In 2022, a bill was introduced that would have required public high schools to start the school day no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Start times are currently a patchwork around New Jersey. South Brunswick High School, one of the state's largest by total student body, starts classes at 7:40 a.m.; another of the largest schools, Union City HS, starts at 8:30 a.m.

Other districts have already gone to 8 a.m. or later.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has been outspoken on this issue for years. In 2014, the group published a policy statement saying there were clear mental and physical effects from starting schools earlier than 8:30 a.m.

