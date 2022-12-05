There's a Cheaper (or Even Free) Way to Get to NYC, Atlantic City Over Holidays

Looking to soak in the holiday spirit in New York or down the Jersey Shore? New Jersey Transit is "Dashing Through With Savings" to ensure you and your family can travel for less.

Younger children can even ride for free into the New Year.

Here's a look at some of the offers available into January 2023 that could make you think twice about driving on the Jersey Turnpike or Atlantic City Expressway.

Kids Ride for Free

Up to three kids 4 and under, a.k.a. "Little Engineers," always ride for free with a paying adult on NJ Transit.

For the holidays, the transit agency has extended its Family SuperSaver Fares that allows up to two children 5 to 11 years old to travel with a paying adult for free on weekend and holidays. NJ Transit is offering the free rides for everyone 11 and under everyday until 6 a.m. on Jan. 3.

No ticket is required for the kiddos.

BOGO

The holiday travel freebies continue with NJ Transit's “Buy One, Get One” promotion. Anyone with the NJ Transit app can use the code "DASHINGNJT" when purchasing four one-way tickets between the same origin and destination. (Basically, they will get you and friend to and from someplace for the cost of just one of you.)

The deal is for tickets purchased and used by Jan. 2.

Dashing to New York or Atlantic City?

You can take the bus or train to the Big Apple for 40% less for a round trip on non-holiday weekdays through Jan. 2. Folks with the NJT app will need to put in the code "DASHINGNYC" at checkout. The promotion is good for two adult fares.

NJT is offering a similar 40% off promotion for travelers using the Atlantic City Rail Line on weekdays. Just put in "DASHINGAC" at checkout.

Bus riders can also buy "round-trip excursion fares between New York, Newark, Jersey City, and Atlantic City for $42.00."

Looking for a Less Expensive Trip Into Philly?

NJT is also offering 40% off on round trips in Philadelphia by entering "DASHINGPHILLY" at checkout on the app. The promotion covers train and bus service.

However you ride, enjoy the holiday season for less.