There Are Changes Coming to NY's Monkeypox Vaccination Method — What to Know

New York will soon be changing the way in which the monkeypox vaccine will be given out, in order to help avoid a shortage of doses.

The shot will now be administered between the layers of skin, called interdermal, rather than below the skin or subcutaneous. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new dose strategy, saying it provides the same level of protection.

The difference from this new method and the former one, is that instead of using one dose per vial, five shots can be given out with that one vial. That means a great number of doses will be available to New Yorkers.

Last week, officials recorded the state's first known case of monkeypox in a person under 18, data showed. According to a breakdown of probable and confirmed cases, the state reported the virus was detected in a child or teen outside of New York City. That report didn't provide further specifics on where in the state the case is, but as of last week the lion's share of positives are in the downstate region.

Also outside NYC, monkeypox has been detected in two women, in additional to the 16 positives cases reported in women in the city. Another 48 transgender or nonbinary people tested for monkeypox in the city, as well as 14 people with unknown gender identities.

NYC accounts for 25% of America's largest-ever monkeypox outbreak and nearly half of the cases are in Manhattan. That borough is reporting more than double the cases (1,104) of the next closest borough (Brooklyn, 576), and accounts for 44% of New York City's monkeypox outbreak.

The number of Black and Latino people infected account for roughly 56% of citywide positives. Both of those groups, however, have only received 35% of inoculations, far outpaced by white New Yorkers who make up nearly half of all those given the vaccine.

That said, men still make up 97% of the NYC cases where gender is known, and among those who disclosed their sexuality, 66% identified as LGBTQ+. Almost 100 cases have been reported in New Yorkers who identity as straight.

A citywide public health emergency over the still-spreading disease took effect earlier this month, a day after Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration issued both state and public health emergency orders for monkeypox.

Matt Ford was not able to get a vaccine for monkeypox, and managed symptoms of the infection with pain medicines. Now that he is recovered after a three-week bout with the virus, Ford opened up about his experience in an interview with LX News' Ashley Holt.

How to Prevent Monkeypox

The New York State Department of Health listed steps people should take in order to help prevent the spread of monkeypox:

• Ask sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

• Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash or other monkeypox-related symptoms.

• Contact a healthcare provider following exposure or symptoms, and check with your local county health department about vaccine eligibility.

• New Yorkers who receive the JYNNEOS vaccine should receive both doses, given four weeks apart, and stay vigilant until fully vaccinated, two weeks following the second dose.

• If you or your healthcare provider suspect you may have monkeypox, isolate at home. If you can, stay in a separate area from other family members and pets.

• Follow reputable sources of health information, including NYSDOH, CDC, and your local county health department.