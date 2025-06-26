Television

‘The Simpsons' producer clarifies Marge Simpson's fate after shocking death

Executive producer of "The Simpsons" Matt Selman shut down viewers’ confusion surrounding the death of matriarch Marge Simpson after an episode revealed her fate in a flash-forward.

By Bentley Maddox | E! Online

File. Shot of a statue of Homer Simpson, Marge Simpson, Maggie Simpson, Lisa Simpson and Bart Simpson at a celebration of the 600th Episode of “The Simpsons” at YouTube Space LA on October 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online.

The city of Springfield can rest easy.

Amid the uproar online surrounding the death of "The Simpsons" matriarch Marge Simpson in a flash-forward during the season 36 finale, the show’s executive producer explained that the character is still very much alive in the cartoon’s universe.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Obviously since 'The Simpsons' future episodes are all speculative fantasies, they’re all different every time,” Matt Selman told Variety in an interview published June 26. “Marge will probably never be dead ever again. The only place Marge is dead is in one future episode that aired six weeks ago.”

In the episode “Estranger Things,” which aired May 18, Marge’s worst fear came true when her eldest kids Bart and Lisa grew apart and the matriarch (voiced by Julie Kavner) envisions the family’s future, during which they eventually reunite to care for an aging Homer, delighting Marge, who watched from heaven.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

As Selman explained, when it comes down to it, “'The Simpsons' doesn’t even have canon!”

Television Jun 25

‘The Simpsons' kills off Marge Simpson in shocking season finale twist

Television Apr 26, 2024

‘The Simpsons' kills off original character after 35 seasons

READ: "The Simpsons" Kills Off Marge In Shocking Season Finale Twist

But when it comes to the public outcry over Marge’s apparent death, he sees it as proof the long-running animated series — primetime television's longest-running scripted series in American history — is still relevant.

“I guess this speaks to the fact that people care about Marge,” Selman said. “At the end of the day, it’s probably good for business even when these ridiculous, misleading stories go viral!”

While Marge’s “death” certainly caused a stir, it’s not the first character’s demise from the show’s 790 episodes that has moved fans. In fact, following last season’s death of mainstay Larry the Barfly — whose backstory had never before been explored throughout his 35-season run — viewers reminisced on the beloved Springfielder.

"RIP Larry the Barfly — we hardly knew ye," one fan wrote on X, while another shared, "May your journey end in a bar with bottomless kegs and an eternal happy hour."

PHOTOS: "The Simpsons"

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Television
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us