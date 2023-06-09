The NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade is this Sunday: What you need to know

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will hit New York City streets this Sunday.

This year's theme this year is "Música, Cultura y Alegría" (translated to "Music, Culture and Joy" in English), which will pay tribute to Puerto Rico's musicians, creative culture, and the joyous energy.

“The NPRDP Board selected this theme because these words embody the essence of the 2023 celebration, and they encapsulate the tributes and honorees we will recognize during the Parade and related events,” Louis Maldonado Pérez, NPRDP board member and former board Chair, said in a statement.

Now in its 66th year, the parade will make its way on Fifth Avenue from 44th to 79th street starting at 11a.m. This year it is dedicated to the municipality of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

It is expected that around one million spectators will line the streets to take in the parade's sights.

For a live stream of the parade, visit NBC 4 New York's sister station at Telemundo47.com or on its app.