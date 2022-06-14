The MTA Wants to Hear What You Truly Think About Service — and Here's Where to Share

If you've ever wanted to tell the MTA exactly how you feel about its services, whether you ride by bus, subway or commuter rail, and you don't want your comments lost in a heat-of-the-moment Twitter exchange, we've got some good news.

The transit agency just debuted its Spring 2022 Customers Count Travel survey online and is asking those who ride New York City Transit, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and Access-A-Ride Paratransit to take it. Sign up to take it through June 24.

According to the MTA, officials will use the annual survey results to understand how people use its services now and how it can best direct future resources toward desired enhancements. As the public knows, there are likely more than a few.

If you complete the survey, your name gets entered in a drawing to win a $100 pre-paid cash gift card. Survey results will be available in September, officials said.

Tracie Strahan reports.

"We know customers are looking for safer and more reliable trips, and this survey helps us prioritize which trains and stations are on the list first for items like new LED lighting and more frequent cleanings," MTA Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer said. "Tell us what you want, New York, and we will do our best to make your rides more comfortable."

The MTA’s fall 2021 survey received 123,000 responses and was the first to target customers using all its modes of transit. The results of that survey found that hybrid work schedules affected ridership trends, and customers’ top concerns were related to crime and cleanliness.

In response to those findings, the MTA says it advocated for more police on platforms and aboard trains and stepped-up safety protocols related to COVID-19. The results of the fall survey can be found here.