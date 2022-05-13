The Met's Roof Garden Bar Set to Reopen With Drinks, Free DJ Sets And Some Top NYC Views

Looking to find a place to take that perfect photo of Central Park or the New York City skyline? The Metropolitan Museum of Art may soon once again be able to help.

The Met announced on Friday that the Cantor Roof Garden, along with the Roof Garden Bar, will be reopening on May 19. The bar offers cocktails and wine, as well as some small bites from Bon Appetit. The Roof Garden bar will be open Sunday-Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

In addition to providing sweeping views of Manhattan (ideal for capturing that perfect Instagram shot), the bar will also become a place to see some music. Starting on July 1, Friday and Saturday nights will feature a rotating lineup of DJs from the city's dance music underground.

Liondub, Kristin Barilli, the DJ collective Uklon (originally from Kyiv, now based in Brooklyn), DJ Toribio and more will be featured as part of the "Sun Sets" program, which the museum said will provide "a diversity of rhythms, perspectives, and countries of origins, much like New York City itself."

The music sets will will free with admission to the Met, and will be first-come, first-served, the museum said.