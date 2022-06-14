NYC Events

The Largest Touring Inflatable Theme Park in The World is Coming to NYC

 The Big Bounce America holds the Guiness World Record for the world’s largest bounce castle.

By Leanna Wells

A child playing on a slide in a bounce house.
Getty Images

Big Bounce America is making its way around the country this summer, hitting 11 locations across nine states. 

The theme park’s first tour stop is in Detroit, Michigan on June 17. It will visit four states before it reaches New York. 

The bounce castle plans to be in Albany for the last week of August and bounce its way to Brooklyn in September. 

From Sept 16-18 & 23-25, the inflatable theme park will be at the Aviator Sports & Event Center.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It caters to people of all ages with different sessions available to book, including adults-only sessions. 

Big Bounce towers 32-feet from the ground and is 13,000 square feet.

Guests can climb towers, slide into a ball-pit, relax on oversized couches and chairs, and climb inside a 20-foot-tall multi-colored rabbit — all within the space of three hours.

The 3-hour ticket also provides unlimited access to arenas and a dedicated time slot for ‘The World’s Biggest Bounce House’.

The other arenas include The Giant which is 900 feet in length and features 50 different obstacles.

'Air Space' is filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, and moon craters.

News

Manhattan 6 hours ago

NYC Weed Trucks Towed Over Parking Chaos, Half-Million Bucks in Ticket Debt

Business 5 hours ago

Ex-Employee's Lawsuit Accuses Stew Leonard's Boss of Making Racist, Sexist, Anti-Semitic Remarks

'Sport Slam' is a customized sport arena with a battle zone where you can compete against your friends in a competition to see who can stay on the podium the longest. 

For more information or ticket information visit their site.

This article tagged under:

NYC EventsBrooklynFloyd Bennett Fieldbounce houseguinness book of world records
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us