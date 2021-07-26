The BQE Is Covered in Peppers, Seek Alternate Routes

You know it's Monday morning when you have to find another way to work because the highway is covered in peppers.

A truck overturned on the eastbound BQE near exit 30 early Monday, spilling what appeared to be yellow and orange bell peppers all over the highway.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where one lane of traffic was getting by.

511NY reported the accident happened around 7:15 a.m., taking out three of four lanes of traffic.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

