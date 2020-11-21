Turkeys ‘and the Fixins' Available to NYC Families in Need. Here's Where to Find Them

Lines stretched across New York City on Saturday as thousands waited in line to ensure turkey would be on the table for Thanksgiving dinner.

Food insecurity is not a new struggle for many New York families, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left millions more without employment and resources stretched thin.

Hundreds of turkeys will be handed out to families in need over the next few days as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. Here's a running list of events scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22:

The Bronx

1510 Parker Street

11 a.m.; first come, first serve

Halal turkeys provided by Saba Live Poultry Market, distributed by the Yemeni American Merchants Association

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

NYPD 44th Precinct

11 a.m.

600 turkeys distributed by the United Bodegas of America

Queens

New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Turkeys and "all of the fixins" for 4,000 Queens families from La Jornada and Food Bank For New York City

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Park of the Americas, 103-8 42nd Ave

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

600 turkeys and 400 food boxes for 1,000 families; part of the Third Annual Iconic Thanksgiving Food Drive

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Information regarding other turkey giveaways can be sent to tips@nbcnewyork.com.