Texas Church Shooting Gunman Had NJ Criminal History

The man who fatally shot two people at Texas church on Sunday before being killed by church security has been identified as a 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, a River Oaks, Texas man with a criminal record in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources and public records.

Kinnunen is believed to have been wearing a disguise, including a fake beard, when he stood up, pulled a shotgun from his clothing and opened fire inside the church, killing 64-year-old Anton Wallace, a church deacon from Fort Worth, and 67-year-old Richard White, of River Oaks.

Volunteer church security immediately approached Kinnunen and returned fire, killing him.

The FBI is working to identify the shooter's motive. Matthew DeSarno, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Dallas field office, said the gunman was "relatively transient," but had roots in the area.

Kinnunen had a criminal record in Texas, including charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2009 and theft of property in 2013.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Kinnunen also was arrested in September 2016 for possession of an illegal weapon in Linden, New Jersey, after he was found taking pictures outside an oil refinery and a search of his possessions turned up a shotgun.

The ultimate disposition of that case was not immediately clear.